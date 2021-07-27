Governor Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated the 20 newly-elected local government chairmen in Ogun State.

Also inaugurated were the 236 ward councilors.

In his remarks, Abiodun advised local government officials not to rely on the federal government’s monthly allocation.

The Governor stated that despite the State Government’s continued assistance, he supported self-sufficiency through innovative and socially fair revenue streams at the now autonomous local government level with a charge to the new office holders to give demonstrable outcomes to people at the grassroots.

Mr. Abidoun appreciated the people of Ogun for voting massively for progressive governance in Saturday’s clearly free and fair elections, as organised by the State Independent Electoral Commission, OGSIEC, especially amidst COVID-19 restrictions, in line with the resolutions of the Southern Governors ‘Forum.