Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, is set to rejoin the All Progressives Congress (APC) tomorrow following his resignation from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) last Friday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director General, Media and Publicity, to the Governor, Sanusi Bature.

The statement recalled that Governor Yusuf first joined the APC in 2014 when he won the party’s primary election for the Kano Central Senatorial seat, a position he later conceded to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

It noted that after years of political engagement across different platforms, including his most recent stint in the NNPP, prevailing realities of governance, national cohesion and development necessitated his return to the APC, which he described as a familiar and structured platform for progressive governance.

Governor Yusuf stated that rejoining the APC would further strengthen cooperation with the Federal Government, accelerate infrastructural development, enhance security coordination and improve service delivery across Kano State.

He added that the decision would also consolidate political stability and unity in the state.

On Monday, 26 January 2026, the governor will formally register as a member of the APC in Kano alongside 22 members of the State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives and the 44 Local Government Chairmen.

He is also expected to officially launch the APC e-registration exercise in the state.

In another development, State Commissioner for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Yusuf Kofarmata, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

In a formal letter addressed to Governor Abba Yusuf, Mr Kofarmata cited the state’s “prevailing political turmoil” as the primary reason for his resignation.