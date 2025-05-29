Governor of Cross River, Bassey Otu has delivered a statewide address celebrating what he described as a journey of focused leadership, shared sacrifices, and visible transformation across the state.

The Governor highlighted key achievements in a broadcast from his temporary office in Calabar.

He noted strides in agriculture, infrastructure renewal, educational access, health care, and civil service reforms under the People First Agenda, with over 60 percent of targets already delivered.

According to him, the state has seen progress on several fronts—from the remodeling of the Governor’s Office and reopening of the State Library to the establishment of the University of Education and Entrepreneurship and the revitalization of Carnival Calabar.

He also praised the cooperation of the legislature, judiciary, civil servants, security agencies, and development partners, calling them “pillars of progress” in the state’s collective advancement.

Governor Otu expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for backing major infrastructure projects including the Calabar-Itu Road, Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, and the Agricultural Free Zone—describing them as cornerstones of Cross River’s industrial leap.

Looking ahead, the governor says the next phase of his administration will focus on scaling agro-industrial investments, strengthening grassroots governance, and driving the Bakassi Deep Seaport and rail corridor into full realisation. He emphasised his commitment to equity, inclusion, and leaving no one behind—including the physically challenged and vulnerable.

The contributions of the First Lady, Rev. Eyoanwan Otu, were also acknowledged.

The governor commended her for “compassionate, strategic interventions” in the welfare of women and youth across the state.

Governor Otu concluded his broadcast with a call for continued unity and resilience, assuring Cross Riverians that the Season of Sweetness is not just a slogan—but a guiding principle for inclusive and enduring growth.