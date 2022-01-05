Gov Ortom denies involvement in election/selection of new Idoma Monarch

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has dismissed allegations that he was involved in the election of a new paramount ruler of the Idoma people, The Ochi’ Idoma.

This is as The Ochetoha K’Idoma, a sociocultural group, accused the governor of interfering in the selection process.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief press secretary, Mr Nathianiel Ikyur, the governor stated that he had no involvement in the selection process.

He went on to say that the governor never invited any traditional ruler of Idoma descent or anyone else to Government House for the purpose of selecting a new traditional ruler for the Idoma nation.