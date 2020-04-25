The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said Governor Obaseki is yet to receive any official communication of the resignation of his Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele.

A statement from the governor’s special adviser said the news of the resignation of the chief of staff only emerged on social media and will be treated as such until an official communication is received.

The special adviser added that whenever the resignation letter gets to the governor, he would accept it in good faith.