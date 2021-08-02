Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has described the death of former Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Malami Buwai as a monumental loss not only to Zamfara State but the country at Large

He says, the death of the elder statesman came to him as a shock

Late. Malami Buwai was a seasoned farmer, Scholar, philanthropist, administrator and an astute elder stateman in the state

The Governor stated this shortly after the funeral prayer of the deceased at the Gusau Central Jumuat mosque.

Governor Bello Matawalle ads that late. Malami Buwai was one of those in the fore front during the struggle for the creation of Zamfara State and has contributed immensely to the development of the state

Advertisement

The deceased served as Minister of Agriculture during the regime of former Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

He died today in Gusau after a protracted illness, leaving behind a number of children, grand children and great grandchildren

The Zamfara State governor also commiserate with the family of late. Muhammad Nasir Munirat

Late. Nasir Munirat was the Zamfara state correspondent of the Sun Newspaper

He died Monday morning in Kaduna

Advertisement

Governor Matawalle prayed Allah SWT to forgive their short comings and grant their family the fortitude to bear the lost.