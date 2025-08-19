Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, presented a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to popular gospel singer, broadcaster, and Chairman of Fresh FM 105.9, Dr. Yinka Ayefele, following last Friday’s fire outbreak that razed parts of the Music House complex in Ibadan. The inferno, which...

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, presented a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to popular gospel singer, broadcaster, and Chairman of Fresh FM 105.9, Dr. Yinka Ayefele, following last Friday’s fire outbreak that razed parts of the Music House complex in Ibadan.

The inferno, which gutted sections of the media house, destroyed property worth millions of naira, leaving Ayefele and his team counting heavy losses.

Speaking during the presentation at the Music House, Challenge, Ibadan, Governor Makinde—represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Otunba Ademola Ojo—commended Ayefele for his resilience and enduring contributions to the media and entertainment industry in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

He said: “On behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde and the Oyo State Government, we are here to commiserate with you. You remain a symbol of perseverance and inspiration to millions of Nigerians. This gesture is a token of support to encourage you to keep pushing forward.”

Ayefele, who was visibly moved by the governor’s intervention, received the keys to the SUV amid gratitude and emotional reflection on the devastating losses caused by the fire.

Governor Makinde had earlier visited the station a day after the incident to personally sympathize with Ayefele and assess the extent of the damage.