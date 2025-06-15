Kebbi State governor, Nasir Idris, on Saturday served as the Waliy, (Guardian) to the three daughters of the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Usman Abubakar Ladan Dakingari at their wedding ceremony.

Also, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Zuru, served as the Wakil, (representative) of the grooms, who sought the hand in marriage of the brides from the Governor.

The Holy Matrimony was solemnised at the Dakingari Central Mosque by Liman Ibrahim after the payment of two hundred naira each as dowry by respective grooms.

Prior to this, Governor Nasir Idris attended the wedding Fatiha of the daughter of the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed in Birnin Kebbi.