Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has felicitated with children and encouraged them to work hard to acquire both Islamic and western education for a brighter futur.

in a press release by the Chief press secretary to Governor ,Ahmed Idris to commemorate the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, the governor said the day remained very vital not only to children but also to their parents.

“Let me use this medium to appeal to our children to give education the desired concentration it deserves being the bedrock of any meaningful development.

“We, as parents and leaders, we will make sure we give you the necessary support to succeed. Therefore, do your best because the future is in your hands now,” he advised.

The governor urged the parents not relent at ensuring proper upbringing of their children for the good of the society and the nation at large.

According to him, proper upbringing is a pathway to producing moral, sound and progressive society, hence the need for parents to play their critical role of mentorship.

He also advised teachers too to play their role by equipping the children with necessary education and skills to become productive members of the society.

Government on its own part is doing everything possible to ensure a conducive learning atmosphere for our future generation.