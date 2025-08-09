Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has commissioned a newly constructed mosque in Maje, Bagudo Local Government Area. The mosque, built by the member representing Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Bello Abubakar Kaoje, was inaugurated on Friday to the cheers of residen...

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has commissioned a newly constructed mosque in Maje, Bagudo Local Government Area.

The mosque, built by the member representing Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Bello Abubakar Kaoje, was inaugurated on Friday to the cheers of residents in the border town.

In his remarks, Governor Idris thanked the people of the area for their warm reception and commended the lawmaker for constructing the mosque and delivering dividends of democracy to his constituents.

The Governor announced that plans were underway to reconstruct the Kaoje–Maje Road, an international route linking Nigeria to the Republic of Benin.

He also revealed that his administration is working to establish a military base in the area to strengthen security and address insecurity concerns.

Earlier, Bello Abubakar Kaoje thanked the Governor for honouring the invitation to commission the mosque.

He explained that the decision to construct the Jumu’at mosque was informed by a request from the community during the Governor’s earlier visit to the area.

The Jumu’at prayer was held immediately after the mosque’s commissioning.