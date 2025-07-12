Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area with immediate effect. This is according to Humwashi Wonosikou,Chief Press Secretary to the Governor. He said the directive followed recent violent attacks and breaches of peace in some com...

Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area with immediate effect.

This is according to Humwashi Wonosikou,Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

He said the directive followed recent violent attacks and breaches of peace in some communities within the area.

“The Government views these disturbances as unacceptable and has directed security agencies to enforce the curfew strictly.”

He warned that anyone or group of people found contravening this directive will be arrested and dealt with according to the law.

The curfew is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

Governor Fintiri has also directed security agencies to enforce the curfew and maintain law and order in the area.

Residents are urged to abide by the curfew and provide useful information to security agencies to ensure peaceful coexistence.

The Governor emphasised that the Government will not condone acts of violence and will take necessary measures to restore peace and order.

He appealed to residents of Lamurde Local Government Area to shun rumor-mongering and cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy to the area.

According to him, Government is committed to protecting lives and property and ensuring the safety of all citizens.