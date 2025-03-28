Governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri has once again called on President Bola Tinubu to re-evaluate his declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state and instead appoint a committee to mediate in the conflict between the various parties.

Governor Diri made the call during an emergency meeting of the Ijaw National Congress in Yenagoa

The emergency all-embracing Congress, attended by prominent Ijaw leaders, traditional rulers, and political leaders, was called to address the concerns of the Ijaw ethnic group with regards to the recent happenings in Rivers State.

While speaking, Governor Douye During argued for the formation of a body of eminent personalities to mediate and reconcile the warring parties in Rivers state.

Notable Ijaw personalities also opened up about the developments surrounding the rallying call for Ijaw sons and daughters in the country.

The result of the emergency Congress will be closely monitored as the Ijaw National Congress charts it’s course in response to the Rivers state crisis.