Governor of Kogi State and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum’s Security Committee Yahaya Bello, paid a condolence visit to the renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, on Wednesday, following the unfortunate event that resulted in the death of some travelers in Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday.

While commiserating with the revered Islamic Scholar who had earlier hosted the victims in Bauchi, Bello expressed sadness over the tragic killing of innocent citizens, describing the act as barbaric and cruel, and noting that the government at all levels is working to ensure perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to justice as soon as possible.

While commending the proactive actions taken by Plateau State government, led by Governor Simon Lalong, to prevent repeat breaches of law and order, he informed the Islamic Cleric that security agencies were ready to apprehend the offenders and prosecute them. The governor, who had previously urged individuals not to take the law into their own hands, urged impacted citizens to allow security services to conduct their investigations and prosecutions.

Governor Bello commiserated with the families of all those who lost their lives in the unfortunate occurrence and prayed that the Almighty Allah will give their families and other Nigerians the fortitude to bear the great loss.

It will be recalled that, some travelers reported being members of the Tijjaniyah Movement while travelling from Bauchi to Ondo state were attacked in Rukuba area of Jos, Plateau State on Saturday leading to the death of some persons while others sustained injuries.