Gov. Bagudu condoles Kebbi communities over bandits’ attacks, promises to resettle victims

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has condoled with the various communities in Danko Wasagu local Government of the State over the recent bandits’ attacks that claimed the lives of thirteen persona including two soldiers and a policeman.

The communities include, Ragan, Morai, Warkata, Wadaku, Dankade, Yar-Kuka, Gaya, Ayu and Unashi

Bagudu also addressed the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Nizzamiya Primary School at Waje town in Danko Wasagu over the dastardly attacks .

Governor Bagudu stated that he was in the area to express the deepest condolences of the state’s people and government, as well as to pray for the repose of the souls of those who died.

He also prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the families of the deceased persons the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

He said efforts are on top gear by the state government and the security agencies to restore normalcy to the affected areas.

Governor Bagudu acknowledged the tireless efforts of the security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, as well as vigilantes in this direction.

He said the state government was routinely providing vehicles and other logistics to the security agencies, to support their operations.

He said the security challenges are spill overs from the neighbouring Zamfara State and that Kebbi state government is working partnership with it’s neighbours to redress the obnoxious trends..

The governor appealed for more patience, faith, prayers and perseverance from the people of the state, even as he assuring that the government will provide the social needs of the IDPs.

He also warned against the dissemination of fake news and other destructive social media postings which according to him would further heighten public tension .

The governor was accompanied to the village by the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, Senator Bala Ibn Nallah and other top government functionaries.