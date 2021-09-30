Breaking News

Gov Akeredolu swears in Akintoroye as substantive Chief Judge

Akeredolu swears in Akintoroye as substantive Chief Judge Akeredolu swears in Akintoroye as substantive Chief Judge

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has sworn in Hon. Justice Williams Akinlolu Akintoroye as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

Governor Akeredolu also swore in the first female Professor of Law to become a judge in Nigeria, Justice Alero Akeredolu, as a Judge of the State High Court and Justice Orimisan James Okorisa as Justice of the state Customary Court of Appeal.

Speaking at the Swearing-In ceremony held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, Governor Akeredolu disclosed that the new Chief Judge is reputed to be strict, forthright and decent.

“He was a committed Bar man while in private practice. He served the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in many capacities, even as the Vice Chairman and Chairman, Ondo Branch, respectively.

He said the two new judges are fit and proper persons to be elevated to the Bench, adding that their appointments, as recommended by the National Judicial Council, are based on merit.

He said: “My Lord, Honourable Justice (Prof) Alero Akeredolu, has engaged the profession on three flanks, namely, private practice, law reporting and academics. It is imperative that we also mention the tireless efforts of this passionate advocate on continuing education and mentoring of young lawyers.

“This erudite scholar, until now, was also an active Bar personality at the Premier Bar, Ibadan, in the last 33 years since she became a lawyer at the age of 20 years. She is the first female Professor of Law to become a judge in the country.

“Humble, decent, intelligent, industrious and honest, Justice Alero Akeredolu will make any decent shortlist where merit is the basic yardstick. I am proud of this unassuming lady of uncommon patriotism and dedication to duty. The State stands to benefit from her industry.”

Governor Akeredolu said Honourable Justice Orimisan James Okorisa has practised law from the day of Call to Bar till his appointment as a judge.

He said the new Judge was an effective advocate in the South Senatorial District of Ondo State who handled many cases for the people that he was recognised as the advocate of the masses in that area.

