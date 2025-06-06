Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has extended warm congratulations to the people of the state, especially the Muslim community, on the occasion of Eid-el-Adha.

He also sent hearty felicitations to the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the State Council of Chiefs Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, on the Eid celebrations.

The Governor says Eid-el-Adha symbolises the rewards of unwavering faith and total reliance on God, as well as the fulfillment of divine covenants — values exemplified in the lives of Prophets Ibrahim and Muhammad (peace be upon them).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the governor said “As we celebrate this sacred festival, I urge everyone to remain steadfast in their faith in God and in our shared commitment to the Nigerian project. Let us continue to promote peaceful coexistence, support sustainable development efforts, and reject anything that undermines the growth and unity of Nigeria, our fatherland.”

Gov AbdulRazaq wished everyone a blessed Eid and many more years of good health and happiness.

He also encouraged Kwarans to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu and his administration, while staying faithful to God and the unity and collective wellbeing of the communities in Kwara.