Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has joined the media fraternity and the Nigerian public to celebrate TVC Communications on its emergence as the Television Station of the Year at the 2025 edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA).

Governor AbdulRazaq said the award rewards a culture of excellence, professionalism, and ethical broadcasting for which TVC is known over the years.

He also congratulated other award recipients at individual and cooperate levels, saying the NMMA stands out as a national platform to acknowledge good journalistic works that advance public good.

Governor AbdulRazaq also celebrates the appointment of Mr. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju as the new Director of News for TVC Communications.

“This elevation rightly acknowledges the excellent leadership skills and the can-do spirit of Mr. Kolade-Otitoju whose career trajectory has been exemplary. We wish him and TVC Family many more successes in the coming years,” the Governor says.