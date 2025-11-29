Google, through its philanthropic arm Google.org, has pledged N3 billion to support Nigeria’s digital transformation through a two-pillar initiative focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) talent development and digital safety. The announcement was made by Olumide Balogun, Google’s Director for...

Google, through its philanthropic arm Google.org, has pledged N3 billion to support Nigeria’s digital transformation through a two-pillar initiative focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) talent development and digital safety.

The announcement was made by Olumide Balogun, Google’s Director for West Africa, during a media roundtable in Lagos on Friday. Balogun explained that the funding would back programmes aimed at building advanced AI capacity and strengthening digital security across communities.

He noted that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s push for digital leadership, including the National AI Strategy and the federal government’s target of creating one million digital jobs. Citing research by Public First, Balogun said Nigeria could unlock an estimated $15 billion in economic value from AI by 2030.

“This dual focus ensures the country has both the skilled workforce and the secure environment needed for its economic growth to be sustainable and inclusive,” Balogun explained.

“Google has been a foundational partner in Nigeria’s digital journey, and this N3 billion commitment is the next chapter in that story.

“This is an investment in people aimed at empowering them with advanced AI skills and ensuring a safe digital space to operate.

“We are honored to continue our collaboration in support of the Ministry’s efforts to help build a future where the promise of AI creates opportunity for everyone.’’

Balogun said the funding builds on previous investments, including the Equiano subsea cable and the 2023 ‘Skills Sprint’ programme—a N1.2 billion initiative implemented with Mind the Gap. The programme trained 20,991 participants, including 5,217 women, in AI and technology, with 3,576 of them progressing into jobs, internships, or business roles.

The new funding will be channelled to five expert organisations to deepen AI talent development. Balogun highlighted that FATE Foundation, in partnership with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), would embed an advanced AI curriculum into universities.

He also mentioned that the African Technology Forum (ATF) would launch an innovation challenge to help developers transition from training to real-world product development. Additionally, Junior Achievement (JA) Africa will expand the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ programme for young people, while the CyberSafe Foundation will enhance cybersecurity measures within public institutions.

Speaking on behalf of the partner organisations, Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director of FATE Foundation, said they were proud to work with AIMS on the advanced AI upskilling project, supported by Google.org.

Adeyemi noted that the initiative addresses the urgent need for deep AI competencies in Africa and will empower universities, lecturers, and students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. She added that the support aligns with FATE Foundation’s mission to drive innovation, promote sustainable economic growth, and position Africa for leadership in the global tech landscape.