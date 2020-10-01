The world’s largest search engine, Google, is celebrating Nigeria on its website with a special doodle to commemorate the nation’s 60th Independence Anniversary on October 1

The doodle features the Nigerian green and white colours with a picture of a brown eagle standing with figure 60.

A click on the doodle opens up another page where important facts about Nigeria and its history are displayed.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and notable historical figures.