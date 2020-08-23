Former President Goodluck Jonathan has led a delegation of West African leaders to ”help in the search for solutions” following Tuesday’s ouster of President Ibrahim Keita by soldiers.

Also on the delegation to Mali are 14 other leaders from the region.

They are scheduled to hold peace talks with the junta leaders including Assimi Goita who has declared himself head of the junta.

The Economic Community of West African States on Thursday announced that it would dispatch a high-level delegation “to ensure the immediate return of constitutional order”.

It also demanded that Keita be restored as president and warned the junta that it bore “responsibility for the safety and security” of the detainees.

Keita, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and other senior officials are currently in custody.

The coup rocked Bamako on Tuesday when a group of Malian soldiers took control of the Kati military base near the capital and seized President Keita and some other high-ranking officials.

Keita subsequently announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament.