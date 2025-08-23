The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Gombe State has clarified that Nafiu Bala is not a registered member of the party....

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Gombe State has clarified that Nafiu Bala is not a registered member of the party.

In a statement issued on Friday, the party leadership said Bala’s earlier inclusion in the ADC National Executive Committee was a mistake.

Document 33 ADC acknowledged copy

It explained that he has since resigned the position, with his resignation formally received and forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 21 July 2025.

The ADC urged the public and media to disregard any claims or activities carried out by Bala in the party’s name, describing him as “a political merchant seeking undue attention.”