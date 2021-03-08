Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has won the Kobe Bryant MVP Award going a perfect 16-of-16 from the field for a game high 35 points in Atlanta

Antetokounmpo’s 16-for-16 game eclipsed the previous All-Star record of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Hal Greer, who went eight-of-eight in 1968.

Antetokounmpo also made all three of his three point attempts.

James improved to 4-0 in All-Star games he has served as a team captain. He finished with four points in just 13 minutes of playing time