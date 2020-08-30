Ghana has reacted to a statement issued by the Federal Government where the Information and Culture minister warned that Nigeria will no longer tolerate the harassment of her citizens resident in the country.

A six-page release signed by Kojo opponents Nkrumah , the Minister of Information stated that for the record, the accusations are not ‘reflective of the developments and any protests will be unjustified ‘.

On the seizure of property located at number ten Barnes road Accra , the minister said the ’transaction was a commercial agreement between Thomas Hardy, a private citizen and the High Commission in Ghana in October 1959’

According the Ghanaian Government , the terms of the lease expired forty six years ago.

On the demolition of Nigeria’s property , the statement clarified that the demolition was carried out by the agents of the Osu stool but because of the value placed on the relationship with Nigeria , a decision was taken to restore the State of the building and communicated to the federal government in abuja.

On the issue of Deportation of Nigerians , in 2019, 700 and not 825 Nigerians were deported for crimes ranging from armed robbery to prostitution and fraud.

On the Issue of Nigerian traders , the minister of trade intervened to ensure that shops reopened.

President Nana Akufo Addo will in the coming weeks engage with President Buhari to develop a frame work where allegations of ill treatment of Citizens of either country will be addressed