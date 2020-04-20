Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted restrictions on movement in parts of the country that were under a partial lockdown and urged citizens to wear face masks.

Other restrictions like a ban on social gatherings and closure of schools will remain in force, while border crossings will stay shut for two more weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The president said the decision follows a better understanding of the nature of the virus, success in containing its spread, an enhanced testing programme and the expansion of isolation and treatment centres.