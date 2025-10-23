Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings the former First Lady of Ghana and widow of Late President Jerry Rawlings have reportedly died at age 76. According to Yen, a reputable media in Ghana, Agyeman-Rawlings died at Ridge Hospital in Accra. The Rawlings family has yet to release a statement on the passing. A ...

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings the former First Lady of Ghana and widow of Late President Jerry Rawlings have reportedly died at age 76.

According to Yen, a reputable media in Ghana, Agyeman-Rawlings died at Ridge Hospital in Accra.

The Rawlings family has yet to release a statement on the passing.

A National Democratic Congress executive and government appointee relayed news of the passing to YEN on Thursday.

“The sad news happened a while ago at the Ridge Hospital in Accra,” the executive noted.

State news agencies like GNA and GBC have also reported the death.

Agyeman-Rawlings was the First Lady of Ghana from June 4, 1979, to September 24, 1979 and from December 31, 1981, to January 7, 2001.

She has been hailed for her commitment to gender rights and advocacy on women’s empowerment and social development.

Agyeman-Rawlings was also the first woman to contest to be president on the ticket of the National Democratic Party, which she founded after leaving the National Democratic Congress.

She contested to be president in 2016 and 2020. She ended her campaign prematurely in 2020 after the death of her husband and former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

