After more than two months of no action, football and other professional sports are set to return.

Different countries have taken different approaches to re-opening their sports

Solomon Ajuziogu previews the return of football to the stadia across the world.

The German Bundesliga will set the ball rolling this weekend, setting the pace for the rest of the world.

There are six matches in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The kickoff game is expected to bring adrenaline pumping action in the revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 at the Signa Iduna Park. But the League will be without the electrifying atmosphere of the fans as games hold behind close doors

Other Leagues are to follow the Germans.

Faced with a loss of around one billion pounds in TV revenue, the English Premier League is looking to return and conclude the remaining 92 matches in June at neutral venues

Teams in the Spanish La Liga have resumed training as they prepare to begin playing on the same day in June when the EPL starts, to complete the season interrupted by the corona virus crisis.

The Italian Serie A, the Turkish Super Liga will also join in June.

This is the order in which the season returns in some of the major leagues across the world. But back home uncertainty surrounds the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL and the National League, NNL.

The Danish Super Lig will be the second to return to action on the 28th of May.

The Dutch Eredivisie ended the season and voided the League for 2019-2020.

The Belgian Professional League also awarded the title to Clun Brugge without concluding the season. And the French Ligue one awarded the title to PSG and relegated Amiens and Toulouse after cancelling the rest of the season

A situation which has instigated complaints, petitions and a legal action

A successful return to action in these countries could mean the Dutch, the Belgians and French League might have acted too early to end their season with 10 matches still to play.

The return to the fields will also see new rules come into play as world football body FIFA has granted permission for five substitutions.

Most of the Leagues were suspended to prioritise the health and safety of sports people and the fans as the corona virus has infected more than four million people around the world and killed more than 300,000 people.