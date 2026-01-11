Palpable fear enveloped workers, as well as residents of the host community of the Ogun Guandong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ) in Igbesa axis of Ado - Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State following the early gas explosion that rocked the area....

The fire outbreak, which started around 8a.m., allegedly occurred at the mattress section of the Free Trade Zone when a thick smoke enveloped residential buildings of the host community, particularly the students’ residential areas closer to the scene of the fire disaster.

Sources say the fire was triggered by a gas cylinder explosion from a matress producing company located within the industrial park, thereby causing serious panic among students that heard of the deafening explosion.

Though details regarding the level of destruction was yet to be ascertained, sources closer to the scene of fire outbreak disclosed that some buildings bordering the foam-producing company were razed down before operatives of the Emergency Fire Service could arrive the scene.

Confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ‘Seyi Babaseyi said the fire outbreak has been contained and that normalcy has since returned to the area.

Babaseyi, who was silent on the degree and number of casualty, however, in a short statement posted on his “X” handle, disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Igbesa was on ground alongside some police personnel and officers of the State Emergency Services to curtail further spread of the fire.