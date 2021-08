Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of the late erudite lawyer and activist Chief Gani Fawehinmi, has died at the age of 52

The younger Fawehinmi who is also a lawyer reportedly died on Wednesday according to sources.

“He complained of difficulty in breathing this morning and was taken to the hospital and that was all,” a source said.

Mohammed obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian bar in 1998.