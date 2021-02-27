The Special Adviser to the Kano state Governor on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has gone missing.

Family sources say the Aide’s whereabout became a mystery since Friday evening and his phone lines were not reachable.

The incident generates reaction of Twitter as its users express worry.

Though the Kano government had not comment on the matter unconfirmed reports say the media aide was arrested by the Department of State Security DSS over his comments on insecurity in the country via his Twitter handle.

Salihu Tanko was suspended by the Kano Government in 2020 for his comments on the President and later reinstated.