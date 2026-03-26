The Federal University of Technology Minna says it will neither cede its Bosso campus to the Niger State Government nor agree to a joint use arrangement with the College of Medical Sciences of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai. This position is contained in a campus bulletin issued after the institution’s…...

The Federal University of Technology Minna says it will neither cede its Bosso campus to the Niger State Government nor agree to a joint use arrangement with the College of Medical Sciences of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

This position is contained in a campus bulletin issued after the institution’s 518th Senate meeting.

The decision comes amid an ongoing dispute between the university and the Niger State Government, which began about a month ago over the ownership and control of the Bosso campus.

The state government had earlier indicated plans to take over the facility, insisting that the land on which the university sits belongs to the state.

However, the university Senate has now firmly rejected both the proposed takeover and any form of shared use of the campus.

The development is expected to further intensify the standoff between both parties.