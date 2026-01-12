The Golden Globes Awards, often called Hollywood’s Biggest Party, serve as the official kickoff to the film industry’s major awards season and are unique for the annual recognition of excellence in both motion pictures and television at every ceremony.
Unlike the more formal Academy Awards (Oscars), the Golden Globes are famous for their relaxed, banquet-style atmosphere where stars sit at dinner tables rather than in theatre rows, dividing the top film categories into Drama and Musical or Comedy, and providing a broader platform for different genres of storytelling to be celebrated.
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards in 2026 were held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Below is the full list of Golden Globe Awards winners:
Best film – drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet – WINNER
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best film – musical or comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Best male actor in a film – drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent – WINNER
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best female actor in a film – drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – WINNER
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best television series – musical or comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio – WINNER
Best television limited series, anthology series or television film
Adolescence – WINNER
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best television series – drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt – WINNER
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best female actor in a television series – drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus – WINNER
Best stand-up comedy on television
Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality – WINNER
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best supporting female actor on television
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Erin Doherty, Adolescence – WINNER
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best film – non-English language
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent – WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best film – animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Best director – film
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Cinematic and box office achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners – WINNER
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex – WINNER
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best male actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence – WINNER
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme – WINNER
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – WINNER
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best screenplay – film
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best original score – film
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners – WINNER
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
Best original song – film
Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
I Lied to You, Sinners
No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Best podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler – WINNER
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First
Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio – WINNER
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best supporting male actor on television
Owen Cooper, Adolescence – WINNER
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Best male actor in a television series – drama
Sterling K Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt – WINNER
Best male actor in a supporting role in a film
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value – WINNER
Best female actor in a supporting role in a film
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another – WINNER