The Golden Globes Awards, often called Hollywood’s Biggest Party, serve as the official kickoff to the film industry’s major awards season and are unique for the annual recognition of excellence in both motion pictures and television at every ceremony. Unlike the more formal Academy Awards (...

The Golden Globes Awards, often called Hollywood’s Biggest Party, serve as the official kickoff to the film industry’s major awards season and are unique for the annual recognition of excellence in both motion pictures and television at every ceremony.

Unlike the more formal Academy Awards (Oscars), the Golden Globes are famous for their relaxed, banquet-style atmosphere where stars sit at dinner tables rather than in theatre rows, dividing the top film categories into Drama and Musical or Comedy, and providing a broader platform for different genres of storytelling to be celebrated.

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards in 2026 were held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Below is the full list of Golden Globe Awards winners:

Best film – drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet – WINNER

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best film – musical or comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Best male actor in a film – drama

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent – WINNER

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best female actor in a film – drama

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – WINNER

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best television series – musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio – WINNER

Best television limited series, anthology series or television film

Adolescence – WINNER

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best television series – drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt – WINNER

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best female actor in a television series – drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus – WINNER

Best stand-up comedy on television

Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality – WINNER

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best supporting female actor on television

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence – WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best film – non-English language

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent – WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best film – animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

Best director – film

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Cinematic and box office achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners – WINNER

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex – WINNER

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best male actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence – WINNER

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best male actor in a film – musical or comedy

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme – WINNER

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best female actor in a film – musical or comedy

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – WINNER

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best screenplay – film

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best original score – film

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners – WINNER

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Best original song – film

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER

I Lied to You, Sinners

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Best podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler – WINNER

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First

Best male actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio – WINNER

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best supporting male actor on television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence – WINNER

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best female actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Best male actor in a television series – drama

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt – WINNER

Best male actor in a supporting role in a film

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value – WINNER

Best female actor in a supporting role in a film

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another – WINNER