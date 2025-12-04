Google has released its 2025 Year in Search report, offering a detailed look at the events, personalities, entertainment, and cultural moments that shaped the curiosity of Nigerians throughout the year. The data, published on Thursday, provided insight into how Nigerians turned to Google to track ma...

Google has released its 2025 Year in Search report, offering a detailed look at the events, personalities, entertainment, and cultural moments that shaped the curiosity of Nigerians throughout the year.

The data, published on Thursday, provided insight into how Nigerians turned to Google to track major political developments, pay tribute to national icons, decode viral slang, and explore emerging food and lifestyle trends, process moments of national and international significance.

Commenting on the findings, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said, “The 2025 Year in Search is a vibrant reflection of what Nigerians paid attention to. From major headlines and global conflicts to new slang and cooking trends, Nigerians used Search to explore the world around them.”

Google described the findings as a “vibrant, unfiltered mirror of our collective attention,” illustrating how Nigerians engaged with news, culture, technology, and entertainment throughout 2025.

Notable deaths

The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari triggered one of the largest spikes in search activity, as Nigerians revisited his political career, presidency, and legacy.

Other notable deaths, including Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai, Pope Francis, and international footballer Diogo Jota, also drew significant attention, reflecting a year marked by notable losses that captured public reflection.

Political Events

Politics and global affairs were major drivers of online engagement as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged as the most searched Nigerian personality, highlighting growing public interest in political debates and leadership developments.

According to the report, Natasha Akpoti drew “unprecedented public interest” as Nigerians followed developments around her rising political profile.

The report also revealed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s political moment dominated public interest, stemming from his struggle with the Rivers State Assembly, the rift with his political father, Nyesom Wike, and his six-month suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

International Event

International events, including the Israel–Iran war, the U.S. elections and Charlie Kirk’s assassination, also ranked prominently among news-related searches.

Technology

The newly released iPhone 17 topped device-related searches, while budget and mid-range options such as the Tecno Pop 10, Redmi 14C, Tecno Spark 40, and Infinix Note 50 Pro were also highly sought after, reflecting the population’s appetite for both premium and affordable gadgets.

In entertainment

Gospel hit Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) by Tkeyz featuring Steve Hills was the most searched song, followed by Fido’s Joy Is Coming, Davido and Omah Lay’s collaboration With You and Shallipopi.

In Nollywood, director Kemi Adetiba was among the most searched personalities, driven by the popularity of her series To Kill a Monkey, which emerged as the most searched local show of the year.

International shows like Squid Game, Wednesday, and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, also captured strong interest.

Trending words meaning

The question “What is Labubu?” topped search queries, as the toy figure became a nationwide sensation.

Searches for the meanings of trending words such as Achalugo, Kelebu, Sope Purr, Ozempic, and nepo baby highlighted the public’s interest in decoding fast-moving slang and social media references.

Food and lifestyle

Food and lifestyle searches reflected an adventurous and globally influenced palate, with users seeking recipes for chinchin, ginger shots, pornstar martini, sausage rolls, lasagne, Chinese rice, and asun rice.

The most searched words on Google include:

Club World Cup

Diogo Jota

Buhari

Charlie Kirk

iPhone 17

Israel–Iran War

Pope Francis

Hulk Hogan

Natasha Akpoti

Peter Rufai

Personalities (Nigerian)

Natasha Akpoti

Eberechi Eze

Fubara

Chika Ike

Mr Eazi

Kemi Adetiba

Ajibola Elizabeth

Hilda Baci

VDM

Priscilla Ojo

Personalities (Global)

Gyokeres

Garnacho

Joao Pedro

Aaron Pierre

Tyler Perry

Michele Lamy

Larry Ellison

Kim Sae Ron

Teyana Taylor

Paul Biya

Personalities (Sports)

Gyokeres

Garnacho

Xavi Simons

Sesko

Mbeumo

Joao Pedro

Eberechi Eze

Andre Silva

Isak

Noni Madueke

Personalities (Artistes)

Aaron Pierre

Chika Ike

Juma Jux

Mr Eazi

Kemi Adetiba

Kim Sae Ron

Mavo

Peju Ogunmola

Teyana Taylor

Fola

Devices

iPhone 17

Tecno Pop 10

Pop 10

Straw

Redmi 14C

Redmi 15C

Tecno Spark 40

Redmi A5

Infinix Note 50 Pro

Redmi 15

Loss

Diogo Jota

Buhari

Charlie Kirk

Pope Francis

Hulk Hogan

Uma Ukpai

Peter Rufai

Sanku

Nkechi Nweje

Doyin Okupe

Meaning

Achalugo meaning

Allegedly meaning

Labubu meaning

Kelebu meaning

Demure meaning

Ozempic meaning

Sope Purr meaning

Nepo baby meaning

Shayla meaning

Oblee meaning

Questions

Who is Charlie Kirk?

Who is Seyi Vodi?

Who is the new pope?

Who is Tompolo?

What is Labubu?

What is a state of emergency?

What is a war crime?

What is the meaning of Kelebu?

Who is Michele Lamy?

Who is the biggest streamer in Africa?

Recipes

Pornstar Martini recipe

Ginger Shot recipe

Chinchin recipe

Sausage Roll recipe

Hummus recipe

Chickwizz recipe

Soufflé Pancake recipe

Lasagna recipe

Chinese Rice recipe

Asun Rice recipe

Lyrics

With You by Davido ft Omah Lay lyrics

Oluwatosin lyrics

Hope by XXXTentacion lyrics

Joy Is Coming by Fido lyrics

Favour It Surrounds Me Like a Shield lyrics

Arike lyrics

Vice City by XXXTentacion lyrics

Laho lyrics

Shaolin by Seyi Vibez lyrics

Day by Day by Simi ft Kizz Daniel lyrics

Songs

Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) – Tkeyz ft Steve Hills

Joy Is Coming – Fido

With You – Davido ft Omah Lay

Laho – Shallipopi

My Darling – Chella