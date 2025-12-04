Google has released its 2025 Year in Search report, offering a detailed look at the events, personalities, entertainment, and cultural moments that shaped the curiosity of Nigerians throughout the year.
The data, published on Thursday, provided insight into how Nigerians turned to Google to track major political developments, pay tribute to national icons, decode viral slang, and explore emerging food and lifestyle trends, process moments of national and international significance.
Commenting on the findings, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said, “The 2025 Year in Search is a vibrant reflection of what Nigerians paid attention to. From major headlines and global conflicts to new slang and cooking trends, Nigerians used Search to explore the world around them.”
Google described the findings as a “vibrant, unfiltered mirror of our collective attention,” illustrating how Nigerians engaged with news, culture, technology, and entertainment throughout 2025.
Notable deaths
The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari triggered one of the largest spikes in search activity, as Nigerians revisited his political career, presidency, and legacy.
Other notable deaths, including Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai, Pope Francis, and international footballer Diogo Jota, also drew significant attention, reflecting a year marked by notable losses that captured public reflection.
Political Events
Politics and global affairs were major drivers of online engagement as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged as the most searched Nigerian personality, highlighting growing public interest in political debates and leadership developments.
According to the report, Natasha Akpoti drew “unprecedented public interest” as Nigerians followed developments around her rising political profile.
The report also revealed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s political moment dominated public interest, stemming from his struggle with the Rivers State Assembly, the rift with his political father, Nyesom Wike, and his six-month suspension by President Bola Tinubu.
International Event
International events, including the Israel–Iran war, the U.S. elections and Charlie Kirk’s assassination, also ranked prominently among news-related searches.
Technology
The newly released iPhone 17 topped device-related searches, while budget and mid-range options such as the Tecno Pop 10, Redmi 14C, Tecno Spark 40, and Infinix Note 50 Pro were also highly sought after, reflecting the population’s appetite for both premium and affordable gadgets.
In entertainment
Gospel hit Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) by Tkeyz featuring Steve Hills was the most searched song, followed by Fido’s Joy Is Coming, Davido and Omah Lay’s collaboration With You and Shallipopi.
In Nollywood, director Kemi Adetiba was among the most searched personalities, driven by the popularity of her series To Kill a Monkey, which emerged as the most searched local show of the year.
International shows like Squid Game, Wednesday, and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, also captured strong interest.
Trending words meaning
The question “What is Labubu?” topped search queries, as the toy figure became a nationwide sensation.
Searches for the meanings of trending words such as Achalugo, Kelebu, Sope Purr, Ozempic, and nepo baby highlighted the public’s interest in decoding fast-moving slang and social media references.
Food and lifestyle
Food and lifestyle searches reflected an adventurous and globally influenced palate, with users seeking recipes for chinchin, ginger shots, pornstar martini, sausage rolls, lasagne, Chinese rice, and asun rice.
The most searched words on Google include:
Club World Cup
Diogo Jota
Buhari
Charlie Kirk
iPhone 17
Israel–Iran War
Pope Francis
Hulk Hogan
Natasha Akpoti
Peter Rufai
Personalities (Nigerian)
Natasha Akpoti
Eberechi Eze
Fubara
Chika Ike
Mr Eazi
Kemi Adetiba
Ajibola Elizabeth
Hilda Baci
VDM
Priscilla Ojo
Personalities (Global)
Gyokeres
Garnacho
Joao Pedro
Aaron Pierre
Tyler Perry
Michele Lamy
Larry Ellison
Kim Sae Ron
Teyana Taylor
Paul Biya
Personalities (Sports)
Gyokeres
Garnacho
Xavi Simons
Sesko
Mbeumo
Joao Pedro
Eberechi Eze
Andre Silva
Isak
Noni Madueke
Personalities (Artistes)
Aaron Pierre
Chika Ike
Juma Jux
Mr Eazi
Kemi Adetiba
Kim Sae Ron
Mavo
Peju Ogunmola
Teyana Taylor
Fola
Devices
iPhone 17
Tecno Pop 10
Pop 10
Straw
Redmi 14C
Redmi 15C
Tecno Spark 40
Redmi A5
Infinix Note 50 Pro
Redmi 15
Read Also
Loss
Diogo Jota
Buhari
Charlie Kirk
Pope Francis
Hulk Hogan
Uma Ukpai
Peter Rufai
Sanku
Nkechi Nweje
Doyin Okupe
Meaning
Achalugo meaning
Allegedly meaning
Labubu meaning
Kelebu meaning
Demure meaning
Ozempic meaning
Sope Purr meaning
Nepo baby meaning
Shayla meaning
Oblee meaning
Questions
Who is Charlie Kirk?
Who is Seyi Vodi?
Who is the new pope?
Who is Tompolo?
What is Labubu?
What is a state of emergency?
What is a war crime?
What is the meaning of Kelebu?
Who is Michele Lamy?
Who is the biggest streamer in Africa?
Recipes
Pornstar Martini recipe
Ginger Shot recipe
Chinchin recipe
Sausage Roll recipe
Hummus recipe
Chickwizz recipe
Soufflé Pancake recipe
Lasagna recipe
Chinese Rice recipe
Asun Rice recipe
Lyrics
With You by Davido ft Omah Lay lyrics
Oluwatosin lyrics
Hope by XXXTentacion lyrics
Joy Is Coming by Fido lyrics
Favour It Surrounds Me Like a Shield lyrics
Arike lyrics
Vice City by XXXTentacion lyrics
Laho lyrics
Shaolin by Seyi Vibez lyrics
Day by Day by Simi ft Kizz Daniel lyrics
Songs
Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) – Tkeyz ft Steve Hills
Joy Is Coming – Fido
With You – Davido ft Omah Lay
Laho – Shallipopi
My Darling – Chella
Fun – Rema
Arike
Pity This Boy
Laho
Money – Teni
Series
Wednesday Season 2
Squid Game
To Kill a Monkey
Squid Game Season 2
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
Koleoso
Beauty in Black
Koleoso Part 6
Wata Shida
Koleoso Part 7
Movies
Straw
Sinners
Love in Every Word
G20
The Gorge
K-Pop: Demon Hunters
28 Years Later
Fantastic Four
Final Destination
Superman 2025