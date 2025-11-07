President Bola Tinubu has approved the commencement of major road projects nationwide during the Federal Executive Council meeting held on Thursday in Abuja. According to the details shared on X on Friday by Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, the projects cut ac...

President Bola Tinubu has approved the commencement of major road projects nationwide during the Federal Executive Council meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the details shared on X on Friday by Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, the projects cut across several regions nationwide.

Here are the Major road projects approved by the Federal Executive Council on Thursday.

1. Lagos–Ibadan Expressway (Phase II, Section II – Lagos State – Ibadan)To address failed portions, complete underpasses, ramps and adjoining roads.

2. Mushin–NNPC Junction–Apapa–Oshodi Expressway (Lagos)Dualisation of this expressway; cost revised due to inflation/design changes.

3. Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway (Section III: Badagry (Lagos) – Ogun – Oyo border)New contract for 162.97 km;

4. Ilorin–Omu Aran–Egba Road (Kwara/Egba region)216 km length; divided into phases. Phase I approved.

5. East–West Road (Federal corridor)Redesigned for improved traffic flow and pavement strength; dual carriageways + bridges.

6. Ota–Idi‑Iroko Road (Ogun State)Review/redesign: changed to rigid concrete pavement, added bridge; terrain/water-table issues.

7. Rehabilitation of the Jos–Turunku–Maraban–Jama’a Road (Kaduna State).

8. Reconstruction of the Ijebu–Ibu Ete–Egba–Owena Road (Ogun & Ondo States) linking Ogun & Ondo; upgraded design.