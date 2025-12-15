The Nigerian podcast scene has received a major vote of confidence from a global streaming giant, Spotify, as the editorial team unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 list of the “Editors’ Podcast Picks.” As cited by TVC News, leading the charge for local content, popular shows The Hone...

The Nigerian podcast scene has received a major vote of confidence from a global streaming giant, Spotify, as the editorial team unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 list of the “Editors’ Podcast Picks.”

As cited by TVC News, leading the charge for local content, popular shows The Honest Bunch and Checkedgar’s WAISS were prominently featured, underscoring the growing influence and quality of Nigerian-produced audio content on the international stage.

These Nigerian-based podcast channels cover a wide range of human-interest topics. They often dissect growing challenges faced by Nigerians, offering informed opinions, providing educative content, and consistently keeping their audience entertained.

Topics frequently explored include modern dating, social taboos, economic issues, and celebrity interviews, all delivered with the unique, unfiltered perspective of the Lagos creative scene.

The Editor’s Pick Includes:

1. Checkedgar’s Why Am I Still Single? Podcast – Hosted by Edgar Eriakha

2. I Said what I Said – hosted by Jola Ayeye and FK Abudu

3. The honest Bunch – hosted by Daddy Freeze, Husband Material, Toun and Ezinne

4. So Nigerian – hosted by Dami Aros and Isaac Aigbadumah.

5. The Uncut podcast – hosted by Sharon, Beatric (Beatrice), and Tammy.

6. Menism – hosted by Sharon, Beatric (Beatrice), and Tammy.