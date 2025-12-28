The Globe Soccer Awards has hosted its 16th annual gala in Dubai on Sunday, with Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé securing major honours at the 2025 edition, leading the full list of winners at the prestigious ceremony. Founded in 2010, the Globe Soccer Awards are organised to commend players with...

The Globe Soccer Awards has hosted its 16th annual gala in Dubai on Sunday, with Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé securing major honours at the 2025 edition, leading the full list of winners at the prestigious ceremony.

Founded in 2010, the Globe Soccer Awards are organised to commend players with outstanding performance in the year review.

The gala has taken place each December or January in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to recognise the most prominent figures in the world of football.

The awards were founded by famed football agent Jorge Mendes, along with Italian businessmen Riccardo Silva and Tommaso Bendoni, with Mendes winning the Best Agent category almost every year.

A statement on the Globe Soccer website stated that “At the heart of Globe Soccer’s mission is a commitment to honouring all facets of the beautiful game.

“Their awards celebrate not just players, but the full spectrum of football stakeholders, from chairmen and agents to directors and referees.”

Best Men’s Player

Ousmane Dembele (France/PSG) — WINNER

Kylian Mbappe (France/Real Madrid)

Raphinha (Brazil/Barcelona)

Vitinha (Portugal/PSG)

Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona)

Best Middle East player

Salem Al-Dawsari (Saudi Arabia/Al Hilal)

Karim Benzema (France/Al Ittihad)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria/Al Ahly)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Al Nassr) – WINNER

Best forward

Ousmane Dembele (France/PSG)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia/PSG)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Real Madrid)

Raphinha (Brazil/Barcelona)

Lamine Yamal (Spain/Barcelona) — WINNER

Best Coach

Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid/Bayer Leverkusen/Spain)

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal/Spain)

Luis Enrique (PSG/Spain) — WINNER

Hansi Flick (Barcelona/Germany)

Enzo Maresca (Chelsea/Italy)

Best Emerging Player

Pau Cubarsi (Spain/Barcelona)

Desire Doue (France/PSG) — WINNER

Arda Guler (Turkey/Real Madrid)

Joao Neves (Portugal/PSG)

Kenan Yildiz (Turkey/Juventus)

Best men’s club

Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

Flamengo (Brazil)

Liverpool (England)

PSG (France) — WINNER

Best women’s club

Arsenal (England)

Barcelona (Spain) — WINNER

Chelsea (England)

Juventus (Italy)

Best midfielder

Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid)

Joao Neves (Portugal/PSG)

Cole Palmer (England/Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain/Barcelona)

Vitinha (Portugal/PSG) — WINNER

Best Sporting Director

Luis Campos (PSG) — WINNER

Deco (Barcelona)

Michael Edwards & Richard Hughes (Liverpool)

Giovanni Manna (Napoli)

Paul Winstanley & Laurence Stewart (Chelsea)

Best agent

Ali Barat (UAE)

Jorge Mendes (Portugal) — WINNER

Federico Pastorello (Italy)

Fali Ramadani (Germany)

Frank Trimboli (Australia)