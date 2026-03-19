The line-up for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals is officially confirmed, following the dramatic conclusion of the Round of 16 on Wednesday night. Three Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid, have dominated the quarter finals after an impressive run in the round of 16. Premier League…...

The line-up for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals is officially confirmed, following the dramatic conclusion of the Round of 16 on Wednesday night.

Three Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid, have dominated the quarter finals after an impressive run in the round of 16.

Premier League representation in the Champions League tournament has been reduced to two teams after being knocked out by the Spanish sides.

The ties feature several blockbuster clashes, including a heavyweight rematch between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Here is the full list of quarter-final fixtures, including dates and venues.

UCL Quarter-final First Legs

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Sporting CP vs Arsenal (Venue: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich (Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid)

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid (Venue: Camp Nou / Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool (Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris)

Quarter-final Second Legs

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona (Venue: Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid)

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain (Venue: Anfield, Liverpool)

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Arsenal vs Sporting CP (Venue: Emirates Stadium, London)

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid (Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich)

All games kick off at 21:00 CET.

As the teams were positioned in the bracket by the draw of the knockout phase play-off and round of 16, the ties and the order of matches had already been determined by the position of the teams for the draws of the previous rounds.

The winners will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for April 28/29 and May 5/6.

The Champions league final is scheduled for May 30, 2026, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.