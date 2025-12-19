Former President of the United States, Barack Obama has once again sparked cultural conversation by releasing his picks for the best books, movies, and music of 2025. Topping his book list is Paper Girl by Beth Macy, alongside other titles from his summer reading recommendations. Reflecting a person...

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama has once again sparked cultural conversation by releasing his picks for the best books, movies, and music of 2025.

Topping his book list is Paper Girl by Beth Macy, alongside other titles from his summer reading recommendations. Reflecting a personal touch, Obama also included Michelle Obama’s The Look, joking that the choice was “obviously” biased.

On the cinematic front, Obama highlighted Sinners, Hamnet, and the documentary Orwell: 2+2=5, which explores George Orwell’s career and the enduring relevance of his political insights.

His music selections showcased his famously eclectic taste. Leading the list were Olivia Dean’s Nice To Each Other and Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, while Chappell Roan’s The Giver also earned a mention.

Rounding out his musical favorites were Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Bruce Springsteen, Drake, and Jason Isbell, reflecting a mix of genres and generations in his playlist.

Obama’s annual cultural roundup continues to influence reading, viewing, and listening habits for fans and followers around the world.

Below is the full list of Obama’s top pick for 2025:

Books

His favourite books of the year include Paper Girl by Beth Macy, Flashlight by Susan Choi, We the People by Jill Lepore, The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy, and There Is No Place for Us by Brian Goldstone.

Others include North Sun by Ethan Rutherford, 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai, Dead and Alive by Zadie Smith, What We Can Know by Ian McEwan, and The Look by Michelle Obama.

Obama’s 2025 favourite songs

Apart from Olamide and Burna Boy, Obama also listed “Not In Surrender” by Nigerian London-based singer Steven Umoh, known by his stage name Obongjayar.

The 44th US president also included “Nice To Each Other” by Olivia Dean; “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA; “Jump” by BLACKPINK; “Faithless” by Bruce Springsteen; “Pasayadan” by Ganavya; “Pending” by Lil Naay and Myke Towers; “Sexo, Violencia y Llantas” by Rosalía; “Metal” by The Beths; “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga; “Just Say Dat” by Gunna; and “The Giver” by Chappell Roan.

Other tracks include “Aurora” by Mora and De La Rose; “Silver Lining” by Laufey; “No More Old Men” by Chance the Rapper and Jamila Woods; “Bury Me” by Jason Isbell; “I Wish I Could Go Travelling Again” by Stacey Kent; “Please Don’t Cry” by Kacy Hill; “Stay” by ROE; “Never Felt Better” by Everything Is Recorded featuring Sampha and Florence Welch; and “In the Name of Love” by Victoria Noelle.

Also on the list are “Ancient Light” by I’m With Her; “Vitamina” by Jombriel, DFZM and Jetta; “Float” by Jay Som featuring Jim Adkins; “Ordinary” by Alex Warren; “Sycamore Tree” by Khamari; “Nokia” by Drake; and “En Privado” by Xavi and Manuel Turizo.

Movies

Obama’s favourite movies of 2025 include One Battle After Another, Sinners, It Was Just an Accident, Hamnet, Sentimental Value, No Other Choice, The Secret Agent, Train Dreams, Jay Kelly, Good Fortune, and Orwell: 2+2=5.