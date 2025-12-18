In his usual tradition, former United States President Barack Obama has released his official musical playlist for 2025.
The 2025 list continues to celebrate global sounds, featuring several Nigerian heavyweights and breakout stars, further cementing the global dominance of the Afrobeats genre.
Since he started this tradition during his presidency, his lists have become a “kingmaker” for artists, with appearing on an Obama playlist often leading to a massive surge in streaming numbers.
Obama, in a statement posted on his official X handle late Wednesday, said, “As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favourite books, movies, and music.
“I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!”
Prominent Afrobeats stars such as Olamide, Burna Boy, Asake, Seyi Vibez, and Young Jonn featured on the list, further cementing the genre’s global dominance.
Full List here:
99 – Olamide ft. Daecolm, Sey Vibez, Asake, & Young Jonn
TATATA – Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott
NICE TO EACH OTHER – Olivia Dean
LUTHER – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
JUMPKIN – BLACKPINK FAITHLESS – Bruce Springsteen
PASAYADAN – Ganavya
PENDING – Lil Naay & Myke Towers
SEXO, VIOLENCIA Y LLANTAS – Rosalía
METAL – The Beths
ABRACADABRA – Lady Gaga
JUST SAY DAT – Gunna
THE GIVER – Chappell Roan
AURORA – Mora & De La Rose
SILVER LINING – Laufey
NO MORE OLD MEN – Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods
BURY ME – Jason Isbell
I WISH I COULD GO TRAVELLING AGAIN – Stacey Kent
PLEASE DON’T CRY – Kacy Hill
STAY – ROE
NEVER FELT BETTER – Everything is Recorded ft. Sampha & Florence Welch
IN THE NAME OF LOVE – Victoria Noelle
ANCIENT LIGHT – I’m With Her VITAMINA – Jombriel,
DFZM & Jetta FLOAT – Jay Som ft. Jim Adkins
ORDINARY – Alex Warren
SYCAMORE TREE – Khamari
NOKIA – Drake EN PRIVADO – Xavi & Manuel Turizo NOT IN SURRENDER – Obongjayar