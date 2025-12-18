In his usual tradition, former United States President Barack Obama has released his official musical playlist for 2025. The 2025 list continues to celebrate global sounds, featuring several Nigerian heavyweights and breakout stars, further cementing the global dominance of the Afrobeats genre. Sinc...

In his usual tradition, former United States President Barack Obama has released his official musical playlist for 2025.

The 2025 list continues to celebrate global sounds, featuring several Nigerian heavyweights and breakout stars, further cementing the global dominance of the Afrobeats genre.

Since he started this tradition during his presidency, his lists have become a “kingmaker” for artists, with appearing on an Obama playlist often leading to a massive surge in streaming numbers.

Obama, in a statement posted on his official X handle late Wednesday, said, “As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favourite books, movies, and music.

“I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!”

Prominent Afrobeats stars such as Olamide, Burna Boy, Asake, Seyi Vibez, and Young Jonn featured on the list, further cementing the genre’s global dominance.

Full List here:

99 – Olamide ft. Daecolm, Sey Vibez, Asake, & Young Jonn

TATATA – Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott

NICE TO EACH OTHER – Olivia Dean

LUTHER – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

JUMPKIN – BLACKPINK FAITHLESS – Bruce Springsteen

PASAYADAN – Ganavya

PENDING – Lil Naay & Myke Towers

SEXO, VIOLENCIA Y LLANTAS – Rosalía

METAL – The Beths

ABRACADABRA – Lady Gaga

JUST SAY DAT – Gunna

THE GIVER – Chappell Roan

AURORA – Mora & De La Rose

SILVER LINING – Laufey

NO MORE OLD MEN – Chance the Rapper & Jamila Woods

BURY ME – Jason Isbell

I WISH I COULD GO TRAVELLING AGAIN – Stacey Kent

PLEASE DON’T CRY – Kacy Hill

STAY – ROE

NEVER FELT BETTER – Everything is Recorded ft. Sampha & Florence Welch

IN THE NAME OF LOVE – Victoria Noelle

ANCIENT LIGHT – I’m With Her VITAMINA – Jombriel,

DFZM & Jetta FLOAT – Jay Som ft. Jim Adkins

ORDINARY – Alex Warren

SYCAMORE TREE – Khamari

NOKIA – Drake EN PRIVADO – Xavi & Manuel Turizo NOT IN SURRENDER – Obongjayar