National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has paid a visit to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, delivering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s message of satisfaction with the governor’s approach to leadership and governance. Ribadu led a presidential delegation to the Government House in P...

National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has paid a visit to Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, delivering President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s message of satisfaction with the governor’s approach to leadership and governance.

Ribadu led a presidential delegation to the Government House in Port Harcourt on a courtesy call that also featured the Minister of Works, David Umahi; the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal; and senior officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

During the visit, the NSA described Rivers as one of the most peaceful states in the federation, explaining that the team was in the state to strengthen and build on existing peace initiatives in Ogoniland.

He said developments in the area signalled a new beginning, adding that Nigeria “will no longer be what it used to be,” with the transformation starting from Ogoni.

Ribadu disclosed that President Tinubu had specifically instructed him to applaud Governor Fubara for his leadership style and for effectively coordinating discussions on the planned resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland.

He also conveyed the President’s appreciation to the Ogoni people for their patience, understanding, and support throughout the engagement process.

The NSA further praised the Rivers State Government for making available a campus for the University of Environment and for hosting the South-South zonal office of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, described the Ogoni peace drive as vital to Nigeria’s renewed unity, noting that President Tinubu had taken a personal interest in the wellbeing of people of the Niger Delta.

He assured that all portions of the East–West Road within the region would be completed to standard.

Umahi said that in Ogoniland, the 15-kilometre Eleme stretch of the East–West Road would feature five flyovers, with one being handled by the Rivers State Government to complement the President’s effort.

He added that the more than N200 billion project was slated for completion in April next year.

The minister also revealed that, with presidential approval, designs were underway to dualise the Bonny–Bodo Road from its starting point to the East–West Road, including two flyovers.

He further disclosed that the President had ordered a redesign of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoniland.

Also speaking, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, said the Ogoni cleanup exercise remained a top priority for his ministry.