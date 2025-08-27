The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed has applauded the giant strides of the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede in the fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption. He gave the pla...

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed has applauded the giant strides of the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede in the fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

He gave the plaudits in Abuja when he led the management team of the Corps on a courtesy visit to the EFCC’s headquarters.

While appreciating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Olukoyede, Mohammed noted that the commitment of the EFCC’s boss in the fight against corruption was unmatched in the history of the Commission with manifest evidence of success.

He said “I appreciate Mr. President for your appointment. Your tenacity and commitment to excellence and the rule of law in the fight against corruption is unmatched and I can see the evidence everywhere”.

Mohammed disclosed that the mission of the visit was to seek collaboration with the EFCC in the area of road safety management having a bearing with economic crimes.

“Accidents are the major causes of death in Nigeria. Globally, there are over 1.91 million accident deaths annually.

“It has a social and devastating impact on countries, especially on families. Because of this, we need to have a preventive approach to reduce and fight it.

“That is why we are here to seek collaboration to fight some of the accidents, especially in Nigeria where an average of almost 6000 deaths occur annually. Most of the causes of these accidents happen with trucks, tankers and trailers that carry animals and petrol, now resorting to conveying almost 100 people at a time.

“When they crash, almost everyone perishes. So if we collaborate, we will declare the owners of such trucks wanted and charge them for economic crimes. If we create safety values we will reduce cost of security,” he said.

In his response, Olukoyede congratulated the Corps Marshal on his appointment and assured him of EFCC’s readiness to collaborate with him in the protection and service of Nigerians.

“There are sacrifices we have to make to get the job done. Our mandates are similar, so I share your sentiments on the protection of lives on our roads. We don’t only fight financial crimes alone, we also fight economic sabotage. If a truck that is meant to carry goods gets involved in an accident, carrying passengers, there can be loss of lives and properties. That is part of economic sabotage.

So, where there are such situations that you feel we can work together, we are ready to collaborate with you.

Even in the area of illegal mining, you can see that illegal miners in trying to escape with their trucks, often end up causing accidents. Let’s look into those areas where we can help each other,” he said.