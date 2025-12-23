Traffic flow has been fully restored on the Lokoja–Abuja Highway following the prompt deployment of additional personnel by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)....

Traffic flow has been fully restored on the Lokoja–Abuja Highway following the prompt deployment of additional personnel by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The update was confirmed in a statement shared on the official Facebook page of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

TVC News earlier reported that the corridor had witnessed severe traffic congestion over the past few days before the intervention ordered by the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed.

Commuters who spoke with our TVC News reporter in Kogi State called for urgent action to forestall a recurrence of the yearly challenge on the critical highway linking the North and the South.

The Corps Marshal was also on the ground to personally monitor traffic operations and ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations.

Motorists have been advised to exercise patience, drive with caution, and maintain proper lane discipline to prevent a recurrence of the gridlock.