Twelve people, including a child, have been confirmed dead, while two others were injured in a fatal auto crash along the Ejule–Enugu highway in Kogi State. The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Kogi State says the accident occurred at on Friday at Iboko community. The Sector Commander, Tenimu E...

Twelve people, including a child, have been confirmed dead, while two others were injured in a fatal auto crash along the Ejule–Enugu highway in Kogi State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in Kogi State says the accident occurred at on Friday at Iboko community.

The Sector Commander, Tenimu Etuku, said the crash involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Romchi Mass Transit, which was travelling from Abuja to the eastern part of the country.

According to him, the bus rammed into a parked, faulty articulated vehicle due to over-speeding.

READ ALSO: FRSC Orders Full Deployment of Officers to Ensure Safe Festive Travel

FRSC rescue operatives evacuated the injured victims to Mercy of Jesus Hospital, Ejule, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

The FRSC Sector Commander expressed condolences to the families of the victims and warned motorists against speeding and reckless driving, especially during the yuletide.

He urged drivers to exercise patience, observe traffic regulations, and maintain safe driving practices to prevent further loss of lives.