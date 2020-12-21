European countries have begun imposing travel bans on the UK after it reported a more-infectious and ‘out of control’ COVID-19 variant.

Other European countries such as Spain, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Canada, Bulgaria, Romania, Germany, France, Isreal, Ireland, and Austria have also banned flights from the UK.

Netherlands was the first country to ban flights from the UK after health officials confirmed at least one case of the same variant that prompted the UK to impose lockdown rules. The new variant has spread quickly in London and south-east England.

On Sunday, Belgium followed suit and suspended all rain transport from the UK. Italy also announced its restriction measures same day too.

Although top health officials have said that there was no evidence the new variant was more deadly, or would react differently to vaccines, but it was proving to be up to 70% more transmissible.

The new strain of COVID-19, known as VUI-202012/01, was said to have emerged in the UK in mid-September and it is believed to be more contagious than the original strain.

An EU meeting is expected to hold today to discuss a more coordinated response to the new strain.