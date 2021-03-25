World Champions France were held to a surprise 1 all draw at home by Ukraine who got their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign under way with a valuable away point at the Stade de France in Saint Denis.

Antoine Griezmann got The world champions into a well deserved lead Before the Ukrainians leveled through a Serhiy Sydorchuk’s deflected shot which was turned into net by defender, Presnel Kimpembe.

Elsewhere, Reigning European champions Portugal made a winning start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with a hard fought win against Azerbaijan.

Maksim Medvedev’s unfortunate own goal was the luck escape for the Portuguese who could not break down the resolute Azerbaijan’s defense despite the presence of key players, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernades and Bernado Silva.

Advertisement

In other result, World highest ranked team, Belgium rallied to a 3-1 win over Wales, while Turkey defeated the Netherlands by 4 goals to 2. Norway got a 3 nil win away at Gibraltar, while Serbia won 3-2 at home against the Republic of Ireland with Croatia loosing 1 nil away at Slovenia.

More matches will hold today, with England taking on San Marino at the Wembley Stadium. Spain are up against Greece, while Germany have a date against Iceland in an home game at the Duisburg Arena.

Italy face off against Northern Ireland, while 39 year old Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make his return to international Football in Sweden’s home game against Georgia.