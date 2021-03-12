The Commander of the Four Special Forces Doma, in Nasarawa State Major General Moundhey Gadzama has handed over to a new Commander Brigadier General Lewis Lepdung.

The outgoing Commander assumed office when the entire North Central zone was bedeviled by banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and armed robbery.

The command under his watch, was able to track down some notorious terrorists and restore normalcy back to the affected areas.

Prominent among these, was the killing of Terwase Akwaza popularly known as Gana, Bujji Bazamfare among others.

Major General Gadzama will now resume duty as a Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre.