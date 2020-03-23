One of the sons of former vice president and 2019 Presidential Candidate for PDP, Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This was revealed by Atiku, through his verified Twitter account on Sunday night. The former vice president disclosed that his son has been transferred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for isolation and treatment.
My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA
