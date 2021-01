Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, has tied the knot with Aisha Shinkafi Saidu, the daughter of Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu.

The event which took place on Friday in Abuja, was however without the observance of COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Bankole divorced his first wife in 2017 and has since been in a sizzling relationship with Aisha, a trained lawyer and graduate of the University of Hull in the UK.

See pictures of the lovely couple below.