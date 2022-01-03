Former Presidential Candidate, Bashir Othman Tofa dead

A former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 attempted third republic, Bashir Othman Tofa, has died.

He died after a long illness.

The erudite politician and savvy businessman was said to have died on Friday evening.

Burial arrangements yet to be announced by the family.

Tofa was known for speaking up for the country and proposing solutions to some of Nigeria’s crises till his death.

Tofa competed in the 1993 election as a candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) against the late MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).