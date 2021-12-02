Former President of the Senate, Joseph Wayas, dies at 83

Second republic Senate President in Nigeria, Senator Joseph Wayas,has died in a London Hospital

Wayas was the Senate President between 1979 and 1983.

He died at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

Wayas was born in Basang, Obudu, Cross River State on 21 May 1941 and attended the Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha.

He went to the United Kingdom where he studied at the Higher Tottenham Technical College, London, the West Bronwich College of Commerce, Science and Technology, Birmingham and Aston University, Birmingham.

He returned to Nigeria afetr his studies and worked as a manager or controller from 1960-1969 for several companies in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Wayas is a member of the Society of International Affairs at the Lincoln University, United States.

Wayas joined the Federal Government in 1969-72 as the commissioner for Transport, South-Eastern State, now broken into Akwa Ibom and Cross River states from 1972-74.

He was a member of the constituent Assembly in 1977-78.