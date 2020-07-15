Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as a special envoy to head its mediation mission in Mali.

Jonathan’s mission is expected to focus on facilitating dialogue with all Malian parties including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, opposition leaders, religious organizations and civil society to resolve the worsening socio-political situation in the country.

According to his media adviser Ikechukwu Eze, Goodluck Jonathan, thanked Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for the government’s support, including providing a plane as well as other needed logistics.

Mali has been hit by protests that erupted last month demanding President Keita’s resignation, according to The New Humanitarian news agency’s website.